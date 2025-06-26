GSOA welcomes EU Space Act proposals

Satellite operator trade body GSOA has welcomed the European Commission’s publication of the proposed EU Space Act and the accompanying Vision for the European Space Economy, suggesting that the developments acknowledge the strategic relevance of space infrastructure and services for Europe’s economic resilience, technological sovereignty, competitiveness and digital future.

The GSOA says that as the EU advances its space agenda, it is essential to foster innovation, fair competition, and legal certainty across the space value chain. “A coherent and proportionate regulatory framework, aligned with international obligations and cohesive across Member States, will be key to avoiding fragmentation of the internal market and preserving Europe’s global competitiveness while ensuring a level-playing field for all stakeholders,” it states.

“Europe needs a space regulation that is tailored for the industry to best respond to government’s and citizen’s needs, preserving competition both at national and international level,” it says. “It is crucial to avoid duplication of existing national or EU-level rules and to refrain from introducing burdensome requirements that may stifle innovation, investment and growth.”

“Notably, the security of space-based assets and services should build on the effective and cohesive implementation of existing EU legislation on cybersecurity and critical entities resilience, while ensuring consistency with global standards,” it adds.

According to the GSOA, sustainability and responsibility in space activities are also imperative to: 1) Mitigate the risk of in-orbit collision; 2) Minimise the Threat of Non-Trackable Debris; 3) Preserve human life in space; 4) Limit satellite reflectivity and the related impact on optical astronomy.

GSOA confirms it remains committed to engaging constructively with EU institutions and stakeholders as these policy efforts evolve, and to supporting a balanced, pragmatic approach that reinforces the long-term viability and strategic relevance of the European space ecosystem.