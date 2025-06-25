Wonder Project launching SVoD offering on Prime Video US

Wonder Project, an independent studio established by entertainment industry veterans Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten and Jon Erwin that creates films and series for the global faith and values audience, has announced that the company will be launching a new subscription offering exclusively available on Prime Video in the US. this autumn. Subscribers will get early access to new original films and series produced by Wonder Project, and at launch, the streaming service will feature over 1,000 hours of curated movies and TV series that reflect the company’s mission: to entertain the world with courageous stories, inspiring hope and restoring faith in things worth believing in.

Season 2 of the biblical drama series House of David from Wonder Project and Amazon MGM Studios will exclusively be available with a Wonder Project subscription on Prime Video. House of David Season 2 will premiere on Wonder Project at the time of the subscription launch in the autumns, then on Prime Video in the US and globally at a later date. House of David Season 1 has captivated over 40 million viewers worldwide. The drama series premiered in the top 10 new series debuts in the US to date, and reached #1 on Prime Video in the US.

“At Wonder Project, we seek to entertain our growing audience with courageous stories that restore faith in things worth believing in. Great films and TV shows bring families, friends and communities together and drive meaningful connection in a world that is craving connection right now,” said Merryman Hoogstraten, Chief Executive Officer of Wonder Project. “As a mother, I can’t wait to have this shared viewing experience in my own home — through a brand we can truly call our own.”

“We are blown away by the success of House of David and can’t wait for audiences to be swept away into the epic action and drama of season 2,” said Erwin, Founder of Wonder Project. “Our audience is underserved and craves a destination they can trust with exceptional originals and curated movies and TV shows. With the new Wonder Project subscription on Prime Video, we will be delivering all of that and more.”

“We’re thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of the Wonder Project subscription on Prime Video. This exciting addition to our service reflects our commitment to providing diverse, meaningful content that resonates with our customers,” said added Pirozzi, Head of Prime Video Marketplace. “This launch represents another step in our ongoing efforts to ensure Prime Video offers something for everyone, and we look forward to seeing how this new offering enriches the viewing experience for our customers.”

The Wonder Project subscription on Prime Video will be available in the US for $8.99 per month at launch.