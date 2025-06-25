LBG reports double digit profits in H1

London-based LBG Media, a social entertainment powerhouse with a focus on young adults, has reported H1 total Group revenue up 13 per cent, reflecting momentum with clients.

In a financial statement, the company said: “Whilst mindful of heightened macroeconomic volatility and the impact of tariff uncertainty on advertising spend and advertising yields since the half year, the Board remains confident of delivering 10 per cent revenue growth at constant currency.

Direct revenue grew 8 per cent, while indirect revenues rose 18 per cent (overall up 13 per cent at £43.9 million). The company’s content reached 520 million, up from 503 million in FY24.

CEO, Solly Solomou commented: “LBG Media has positive momentum, with double digit growth in the first half of 2025. This reflects our diversified and agile model, which offers blue-chip brands access to the hard-to-reach 16-34 year-old demographic. In the US, we were pleased to secure several clients exceeding $1 million and build a healthy pipeline of near-term opportunities. Our confidence of progress in the second half of the year is underpinned by our audience, the power of LBG Media’s brands, our attractiveness to brands and celebrities, and the relevance of our content. Whilst mindful of the macroeconomic environment, we remain confident of delivering 10 per cent revenue growth at constant currency.”

LADbible Group, part of LBG Media, operates the websites LADbible, UNILAD, GAMINGbible, SPORTbible, and Tyla many others.