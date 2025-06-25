Data: 69% of YouTube viewership on mobile devices

During VidCon in Anaheim, US, Jill Nicholson, CMO of Chartbeat, parent company to Tubular Labs, presented some data and insights around YouTube views and engagement, including:

Mobile Dominates Viewership But TV Has Surprising Share of Minutes Watched: 69 per cent of YouTube viewership occurs on mobile devices. While only 16 per cent of views occur on TV, this audience accounts for 42 per cent of estimated minutes watched. 0-60s content drove higher views on Mobile, while content more than 20 minutes in length drove the strongest views on TV.

YouTube Shorts Dominate Views & Engagement: 57 per cent of all content uploaded on YouTube by US creators were Shorts. These Shorts amounted to 88 per cent of total views and 85 per cent of total engagements in 2025 to date.



The below charts dive into the share of views and uploads for specific durations (Chart 1) followed by the share of watch-time for specific video durations (Chart 2). Thy show the views SOV (share-of-voice) for 0-30s is almost half (49.88 per cent) and for share of watch-time, it’s the 20min+ at over half (57.24 per cent).

2025 Global YouTube videos by share of views, uploads for specific video durations

2025 Global YouTube videos by share of watch-time for specific video durations