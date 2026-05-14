Netflix ad-tier rolling out in 15 more countries

During its Upfronts presentation, Netflix revealed it now has over 250 million viewers on its ad-supported tier, up from 190 million in November 2025 – with 80 per cent of ad-supported subscribers are actively watching Netflix every week.

Netflix also said that nearly half (44 per cent) of subscribers reached through its ad campaigns are not exposed to the same commercials on broadcast television or rival platforms, positioning the service as an invaluable source for advertisers.

Netflix also confirmed that it is rolling out its ad-tier in 15 more countriesin 2027, namely: Austria, Belgium, Colombia, Denmark, Indonesia, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland and Thailand.

During the presentation – delivered by Amy Reinhard, President of Advertising at Netflix – the streaming giant also announced plans to introduce “personalised ad loads and frequency caps tha dynamically adjust the ads our members see, based on their viewing behaviours.”