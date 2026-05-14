Concacaf debuts enhanced digital platform with Deltatre

Concacaf has announced the launch of a new website and mobile app experience deployed using Deltatre’s technology, establishing a single digital destination for football fans across the confederation’s 41 Member Associations.

The Concacaf website and the mobile app, available now on iOS and Android, bring together live streaming, VoD, real-time match data, full match stats, player and team profiles, and personalised content in one platform, marking a step forward in how Concacaf connects with fans.

The platform organises the confederation’s men’s, women’s, and club tournaments for quick access, with full multi-language support in English and Spanish.

Fans can create a free account for immediate personalisation, allowing them to follow their favourite national teams, competitions, and clubs. Granular notifications are also available for key match events, news and highlights; plus a ‘Where to Watch’ feature that surfaces live matches and broadcaster information for enhanced discoverability.

The Concacaf platform is powered by Deltatre FORGE, the same technology supporting the digital properties of the NFL, NHL, MLB, MLS, NWSL, Serie A, CPL, and more than 300 major sports federations, leagues, teams and clubs.

“This launch is an important step in how we bring Concacaf football closer to fans across our region,” commented Philippe Moggio, Concacaf General Secretary. “Our new website and app are designed to make it easier for supporters to follow the competitions, teams, players, and moments that matter most to them, while giving us a stronger foundation to keep improving the digital experience over time.”

“The flexibility of the ecosystem we’ve built gives Concacaf and its stakeholders the foundation to evolve quickly, introduce new experiences, and unlock greater value from its content and fan relationships over time,” added Peter Bellamy, CRO at Deltatre. “This is a world-class destination that will continue to build a deep sense of loyalty with supporters in the Americas and beyond.”

The ecosystem integrates advanced advertising and sponsorship tools, SEO optimisation, a comprehensive analytics framework, and a unified single-customer view which enables precise fan segmentation and personalisation at scale.