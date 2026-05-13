Spain: Movistar Plus+ launches €4.99 streaming plan 

Movistar Plus+ has unveiled a new low-cost subscription tier in Spain aimed at viewers more interested in films and television than live sport.

The new package, branded Plan Libre Cine y Series, is priced at €4.99 per month and includes access to the platform’s full catalogue of films, series, documentaries and more than 70 television channels, all without any contractual commitment.

The move comes less than two months after the company introduced a free ad-supported access model, signalling an increasingly aggressive push by the Spanish operator to compete in the crowded streaming market.

Movistar Plus+ now offers three subscription options for users who are not customers of Telefónica:

A free plan granting access to selected programmes and first episodes of original productions;

A €9.99 standard plan including live sport, entertainment and over 80 TV channels;

The new €4.99 cinema and series package, which excludes sports coverage but retains the rest of the entertainment catalogue.

The latest tier appears designed to target audiences with little interest in football or other live sporting events, while still offering access to the platform’s flagship original productions and international acquisitions.

Among the Spanish originals available through the new subscription are Hierro, Antidisturbios, Poquita Fe and the recently launched mini-series Yo siempre a veces, produced by acclaimed Spanish creators “Los Javis”. International titles include Outlander, Elsbeth and The Forsyte Saga.

Subscribers will also gain access to recent film releases such as Gladiator II, Weapons and Rondallas, alongside the platform’s documentary catalogue.

Despite the lower price point, the company says the new plan maintains the same technical features as the standard subscription. Users can stream content on smartphones, tablets, PCs and smart televisions, download programmes for offline viewing, and watch simultaneously on up to two devices.

Movistar Plus+ has also retained functions such as restart playback for live broadcasts, cloud recording and cross-platform access through both its mobile application and web interface.

At €4.99 per month — or effectively less than €2.50 each if shared between two users — the new plan positions itself as one of the more affordable premium entertainment offers currently available in the Spanish streaming market.

Orange Spain also recently launched a low-cost TV package in Spain, Vuela TV, priced at €6.99 per month.