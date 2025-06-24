Creative Industries Sector Plan: Responses

Following publication of the UK Government’s Creative Industries Sector Plan, Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, Chair of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee of the House of Commons, said: “It’s crucial that the Government has a comprehensive strategy in place that allows the creative industries to unlock their full potential and drive innovation and growth for years to come. The question is whether the plan – branded as a direct response to what the sector says it needs to thrive – is ambitious enough and truly addresses the many challenges we hear are faced by the talented people working across the creative industries.”

“We welcome the increase in the Global Screen Fund’s budget, as called for in our report on British film and high-end TV. This should be just the first step in supporting our independent film sector. The establishment of a creative freelance champion, previously called for by the Committee, is an acknowledgement of the pressing need to improve worker rights, but more needs to be done given the precarious conditions faced by those working in the sector, the industry’s most valuable asset.”

“We’re also pleased that the Government has reiterated its support for the Committee’s interventions in the music sector, from the music streaming working groups and the arena and stadium levy to expanding the ‘agent of change’ principle to protect cultural venues.”

“We await with interest the Government’s proposals to update the policy and regulatory framework for public service media and welcome the initiative to ask the Competition and Markets Authority and Ofcom to assess possible changes to broadcasting in the UK, as audiences and technology change.”

“It is good to see the Government planning interventions in parts of the sector, but this plan is light on detail when it comes to action and investment in areas such as fashion and publishing – and crucially the small and independent performing arts sector, which acts as a vital talent pipeline for production further up the chain.”

“We look forward to hearing the views of the creative industries through our survey and exploring the finer detail of the plan with the Minister and others in our evidence session next month,” she concluded.

The Committee has launched a short survey on the Sector Plan for people working in the creative industries, ahead of an evidence session on the plan with the Minister Sir Chris Bryant MP and others on July 8th.

TAC (Teledwyr Annibynnol Cymru), which represents the independent television production sector in Wales, has welcomed publication of the Plan.

“Particularly notable is the increase to the UK Global Screen Fund, something which TAC has been calling for,” says TAC. “We also welcome the commitment to working with devolved Parliaments and acknowledgement of the important part Creative Wales is playing in developing Skills. It is also good to see an increase in funding for the National Film and Television School.”

“The commitment to strengthen the North Wales corridor will also be important in ensuring more communities in Wales can fully benefit from having creative businesses.”

“We are also pleased to see a growth in plans for trade missions and markets, TAC is already working with the Department of Business and Trade on these areas and will look forward to engaging on this.”

“We note the Plan’s acknowledgement of the importance of the independent TV production sector. In terms of any planned further work on preserving the public service broadcasting system, it is important that the balance between broadcasters and producers is preserved in terms of not weakening the protections for producers’ IP included in the regulated Terms of Trade, which Ofcom is currently looking at.”

“Lastly we note that the tax relief system will be maintained and consideration given to possible further changes, on which note we will continue to call for a lower High-End TV tax credit threshold for minority language productions, to assist S4C, TG4, MG Alba and others to produce more high-end content that can be marketed internationally.”

We note the Government’s reassurances on protecting creative copyright from uncontrolled scraping by AI models, but would reiterate that measures to ensure transparency in terms of what content is being scraped, and a fair remuneration process that doesn’t place the burden on the copyright holder, are crucial and need to be delivered as soon as possible,” concludes TAC.