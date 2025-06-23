Report: France is Portugal’s top co-production country

France is Portugal’s leading co-production country ahead of Spain, Brazil, Poland, Italy and Mexico according to data from the Portugal Film Commission gathered via its rebate incentive PIC Portugal. The figures were presented during the 2025 edition of Conecta Fiction, in Cuenca, Spain.

While six tax incentive schemes are currently active in Spain, with specificities for domestic and international productions, PIC Portugal shared details about its cash rebate and scouting programme, and its cash refund scheme. There are two application rounds per year and each round is open for 30 days.

The cash rebate and scouting programme for 2025 are given €14 million from the tourism and cinema support fund, while the cash refund reaches €20 million, financed by the state budget law.

The cash rebate works when 25 to 30 per cent of eligible expenditure is made in the country, and up to 40 per cent in Azores, Madeira and other regions with a low population density. The minimum outlays are set at €500,000 for fiction and animation, and €200,000 for documentary and post-production. The support goes up to €1.5 million.

Regarding the scouting programme, the eligible production expenditure up to €15,000 (transportation, accommodation, food) is 100 per cent reimbursed and up to two scouting missions (director, producer, location manager) per project are supported.

Portugal co-production opportunities and funds are also working with other European funds such as Creative Europe Media, Eurimages, New Dawn or Ibermedia Programme, PIC Portugal advised.