French club rugby live on Premier Sports

The finale to Premier Sports’ live rugby coverage across the 2024/25 rugby season culminates in a showdown between four giants of French club rugby as Top 14’s semi-finals are played out on ahead of the big Final at the Stade de France on June 28th.

With EPCR’s knockout stages and Champions Cup and Challenge Cup Finals and BKT United Rugby Championship play-offs and Grand Final in Dublin pulling in record rugby audiences and fan engagement for UK & Ireland broadcaster Premier Sports – it’s now the turn of France’s top club competition to take centre stage as four titans of French rugby battle it out.

Toulouse, who are reigning Top 14 champions face an eager Bayonne who are relishing the opportunity to perform at their first club semi-final in this competition. All the action will be live on Premier Sports 1 on June 20th from 8pm.

Then on June 21st, Investec Champions Cup champions Bordeaux Bègles face Toulon live on Premier Sports 1 from 8pm in the hope to secure a coveted Top 14-Investec Champions Cup double.

The final, taking place at Stade de France on June 28th, will also air on Premier Sports 1.