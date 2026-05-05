LaLiga+ to shutter

LaLiga will discontinue its OTT platform, LaLiga+, on June 30th, bringing an end to a seven-year experiment in direct-to-consumer broadcasting.

The organisation, led by Javier Tebas, confirmed that the service will cease operations this summer, stating that it has “fulfilled its cycle and purpose within LaLiga’s audiovisual strategy”.

In a message addressed to users, LaLiga cited the rapid evolution of the audiovisual market and shifting consumption habits as key factors behind the decision. “This move responds to a forward-looking strategic vision aimed at continuing to connect with audiences wherever they are,” the governing body said.

LaLiga+ currently streams a range of competitions beyond top-tier football, including Spain’s Liga ASOBAL handball league, Primera RFEF football, top-flight futsal, and basketball’s Primera and Segunda FEB divisions. It has also carried international tournaments such as the Copa Libertadores.

The platform was originally launched in July 2019 under the name LaLigaSportsTV as a testing ground. At the time, there was growing momentum in the sports industry towards self-production — with leagues exploring the possibility of producing and distributing their own content, bypassing traditional broadcasters and private streaming services.

LaLiga’s initiative aimed to refine its capabilities through lower-profile competitions, laying the groundwork for a potential expansion into larger-scale, in-house broadcasting.

However, while similar models have gained traction in the United States — notably with leagues such as the NBA and NFL — the approach has struggled to take hold in Europe, particularly in Spain.

In recent months, LaLiga has reaffirmed its commitment to traditional distribution channels. Domestic broadcasting rights have been awarded once again to Movistar Plus+ and DAZN through to 2032. Similarly, UEFA has extended its agreements for European competitions, including the Champions League, with Telefónica until 2031.

LaLiga has published a list of frequently asked questions confirming that all subscriptions will be cancelled on 30 June. Users who have paid beyond that date will receive automatic refunds for the unused portion of their fees. The organisation also warned that no content will remain accessible after the shutdown.