Greece: DAZN partners with Antenna Group

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has announced its entry into the Greek market through a commercial partnership with Antenna Group, the international media, content and entertainment organisation.

The deal, signed just ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 which kicks off on June 14th, sees Antenna and DAZN jointly broadcast all 63 games of the tournament across its channels to fans in Greece. The collaboration will deliver localised commentary for all matches, enhanced highlights, and shoulder content. Additionally, up to 15 matches will be broadcast on nationwide FTA ANT1, while all matches will be also available to stream for free on DAZN’s platform in Greece.

The partnership lays the foundation for broader joint ventures between DAZN and Antenna Group– spanning additional sports rights both in Greece and internationally, co-branded entertainment and sports bundles across Antenna’s channels and streaming platforms. The parties have entered into a multi-year contract, designating ANT1+ as the exclusive distributor of DAZN in Greece.

Greek fans will soon have seamless access to DAZN’s multi-sport content featuring events from Riyadh Season, Queensberry Promotions, and Matchroom, as well as FIBA’s Courtside 1891, LIV Golf+, WTA, and ANT1+’s selection of Greek entertainment, international movies and series, along with sports such as F1, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Conference League.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, commented: “We are incredibly excited to partner with Antenna Group – a leading international media, content and entertainment organisation. Their unrivalled reach, local expertise and entertainment excellence make them the perfect partner as we bring DAZN’s global sports offering to Greek fans. Together, we will deliver an exceptional experience, starting with the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and building towards much more.”

Henning Tewes, Antenna Group CEO, added: “We are thrilled to partner with DAZN to bring Greek sports fans unparalleled access to premium global sports content. This collaboration, starting off with the FIFA Club World Cup, marks a new era of sports entertainment in Greece. Together, we are committed to delivering a world-class viewing experience that combines the best of localised expertise and international sports excellence.”