Tensions in South Africa over Starlink approval

Elon Musk’s previous comments that South Africa’s government was allegedly “racist” were raised during the tense meeting between President Trump and President Cyril Ramaphosa in the White House last week. Musk was present during the meeting but did not speak.

South African billionaire Johann Rupert did speak and moved to quell tensions with remarks that hinted at the need for Starlink in the country. “We have too many deaths but it’s not only white farmers, it’s across the board,” Rupert said. “We need technological help. We need Starlink at every little police station, and we need drones,” he pleaded, looking directly across the room at Musk.

Rupert’s request may be about to be granted. Communications minister Solly Malatsi is expected to make a statement this week which will explain how the government will circumvent its own Black Empowerment rules and permit Starlink to operate.

The expectation is that the government will use its Equity equivalence investment programmes (EEIPs), which is already used by the likes of Microsoft and Amazon to help and serve historically disadvantaged persons.

According to a May 23rd statement from Malatsi’s office, the introduction of EEIPs in the ICT sector is meant to “maximise the prospects of attracting investments through regulatory reforms”.