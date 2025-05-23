Premier Sports now on Sky Stream, Sky Glass

The Premier Sports app is now live on both Sky Stream and Sky Glass platforms in the UK. The app offers access to four channels: Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports 2, LALIGATV and Premier Sports Rugby – the newly launched 24/7 dedicated rugby channel. The app also includes additional event channels that stream live sports content not available on the main linear Premier Sports 1 and 2 broadcasts.

In addition to live channels, the app provides an on-demand catalogue so userss can watch full match replays or quick highlights in three- or ten-minute formats. Viewers can also access a range of magazine shows, previews and post-match analysis.

Premier Sports brings subscribers extensive live coverage across multiple sports, including:

Scottish football – Over 80 matches from the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup, and Premier Sports Cup

La Liga – Every match live from Spain's top flight

European football – Coverage of the Copa del Rey, Coppa Italia, and DFB Pokal

Rugby – Every game live from the Investec Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup, and United Rugby Championship, plus Top 14 fixtures, Japanese Rugby League One and Major League Rugby

Ice hockey and motorsport – 15 NHL games per week, the IIHF World Championships, NASCAR, Speedway, and more

Richard Sweeney, CEO of Premier Sports, commented: “We’re pleased to bring the Premier Sports app to Sky Stream and Sky Glass, giving even more customers convenient access to our live sports coverage. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to making our content more widely available and easier to enjoy across a growing range of platforms.”

Premier Spors is readying to air the Scottish Cup Final on May 24th, and both ECPR finals on May 23rd and 24th.

A Premier Sports subscription starts at £11.99 per month.