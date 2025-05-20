Premier Sports bringing Tactical View to Scottish Cup Final

Premier Sports is teaming up with the Scottish FA and augmented broadcast experts Genius Sports to provide viewers with a new viewing experience for the Scottish Cup Final as Aberdeen take on Celtic at Hampden Park on May 24th.

Tactical View is the Scottish FA’s stats-driven, on-screen live viewing mode powered by GeniusIQ, designed to provide football fans with the ultimate tactical insights as play develops. Viewers will see from a real-time player map at the bottom of the screen, pinpointing the location and movement of each player and the ball. The name of the player in possession of the ball (player IDs) will be shown on-screen, as well as the speed of shots on goal.

The service will be available as an option for customers using the Premier Sports streaming service. Viewers will be able to switch between the standard view and the augmented stream during the match coverage

Richard Sweeney, CEO, Premier Sports, commented: “Watching live sports is constantly evolving and Tactical View is all about giving fans more choice in how they watch the game. With Tactical View, Premier Sports are offering fans an innovative way to watch the Scottish Cup Final with a real-time player map, player IDs and shot data, and this new feed offers a fresh perspective on the action as it unfolds.”

Jonny Katanchian, Head of Sports and Broadcast, Genius Sports, said: “Football fans’ expectations of the live broadcast experience are changing rapidly, and Tactical View puts Scottish football at the forefront of a new wave of immersive viewing experiences across world sport. By providing fans with more stats, insights and analysis in real-time, Tactical View will supercharge this weekend’s Scottish Cup Final on Premier Sports.”

Brendan Napier, Commercial Director, Scottish Football Marketing, added: “The Scottish Gas Scottish Cup Final is indisputably one of the most cherished days in the football calendar, watched by huge numbers both in stadia and on television. Tactical View is another inventive option for those viewers who wish to view the match through a more statistical lens, and it’s been fantastic to work with Genius Sports and Premier Sports on this new offering.”