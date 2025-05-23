Home Turf docuseries to premiere on DAZN

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has announced Home Turf, a new docuseries exploring the rise and resonance of football culture across the US.

Presented by football influencer and broadcaster Elischa Edouard, Home Turf is a three-part series that will journey through the three host cities of this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup, starting in Charlotte, before moving on to Cincinnati and concluding in Atlanta. Blending documentary with social-style storytelling, the series will dive into the soul of each city, spotlighting the local voices and creative forces – musicians, chefs, DJs, artists and all the fans – who are helping to shape US football culture… or “soccer culture” as they’d say in the US.

“People underestimate the depth and passion of fandom for the beautiful game here in the US,” commented Edouard. “Just like anywhere else in the world, football rules the streets and in cities like Charlotte, Cincinnati, and Atlanta, this is especially true. Seeing how these communities celebrate the game was incredible and talking to them about the significance of the FIFA Club World Cup being on their home turf will show the rest of the country how seriously Americans do take football – it’s not just the world’s game, it’s ours too.”

Produced by Neo Studios (Welcome to Wrexham) and executive produced by DAZN, Home Turf will offer a rich portrait of matchday life and community spirit in modern football culture. It captures how the sport has become woven into the identity of cities traditionally known for other passions – bringing fans into the fold in time for the biggest tournament in club football.

Home Turf will be available to stream on the DAZN platform and channels ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. FIFA has partnered with DAZN to broadcast every match of the tournament live and free to a global audience.