SpaceX buys Akoustis out of bankruptcy

SpaceX has acquired Akoustis Technologies which manufactures integrated devices using patented bulk acoustic wave RF filters. SpaceX, using subsidiary Tune Holdings, acquired the company out of bankruptcy.

“Through the Transaction and in compliance with the sale order entered by the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, Tune Holdings has acquired substantially all of Akoustis’s assets, with the exception of those owned by debtor Grinding and Dicing Services, Inc, for approximately $30.2 million in cash and the assumption of certain liabilities,” said a SpaceX statement.

“We are pleased to close this strategic transaction, which will maximize value for our creditors and preserve the vast majority of our employees’ jobs,” commented Mark Podgainy, Finance Transformation Officer of Akoustis. “We are grateful to our loyal customers, suppliers and employees who have stood with us through this process.”

Charlotte (North Carolina) and New York-based Akoustis filed for bankruptcy in December 2024. SpaceX was the successful bidder in an auction determined on April 26th.

Akoustis aims to service the fast growing multi-billion-dollar market of device OEMs, network providers, and consumers to diminish front end phone heat, battery drain and signal loss.