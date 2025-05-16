Dailymotion acquires AI creation tool Mojo

Dailymotion, the video platform owned by Canal+, has acquired Archery, the company responsible for developing Mojo, the AI-assisted video creation and editing app that has been downloaded more than 50 million times.

With its global user base of several million active users, Mojo is a popular app for video creation. With its intuitive interface, ready-to-use AI features (brand kit, background deletion, animated effects), and its library of customisable templates, Mojo is widely used amongst content creators, brands and media outlets. The integration of Mojo will allow Dailymotion to offer professional creation and editing tools to all types of content creators.

“With Mojo, we add an essential cornerstone to our offer, and in addition, we are delighted to welcome the highly talented Mojo Team, whose expertise and creativity will allow us to reinforce our capacity to innovate. Our ambition is clear: offer creators and brands the best tools to create, distribute and monetise their videos, in total autonomy,” commented Guillaume Clément, CEO of Dailymotion.

Mojo will continue to develop and innovate in parallel with its integration into Dailymotion’s product ecosystem. Access to the tool will remain unchanged for both current and future users. In addition, they will benefit from direct access to Dailymotion’s distribution network and monetisation solutions.

“The association between Dailymotion and Mojo represents a unique opportunity to put Europe at the heart of the social video experience. The complementarity between a global distribution network and a creative platform offers a key element to achieve this ambition. For Dailymotion, it represents an opportunity to attract new talent and influence the emergence of a new generation of content creators, by relying on Mojo’s expertise in terms of video editing: innovative, simple, high quality. For Mojo, it will allow us to join the virtuous loop where Dailymotion users transition from content consumption to creating their own videos,” added Jean Patry and Francescu Santoni, co-founders of Mojo / Archery Inc.

Dailymotion Pro clients and advertisers will also be able to benefit from the AI-based creative solutions, gaining access to tools that will enable them to produce content faster, with increased personalisation and performance.

Financial terms were not disclosed.