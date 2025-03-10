Sky Sports partners with Callaway Golf

Sky Sports has announced a new partnership with Callaway Golf. The collaboration sees Callaway become the official sponsor of key events across both the men’s and women’s golfing calendar on Sky Sports Golf. The multi-platform partnership brokered by Sky Media, will include linear co-sponsorship, digital advertising, Sponsorship of the Sky Sports Golf podcast, collaborative events around key moments in the golfing calendar, plus many more partnership and editorial opportunities.

Callaway will co-sponsor a number of events on the golfing calendar, including The Masters, the PGA Championship, the US Open, and the LET & LPGA Tours. The sponsorship extends to all major Women’s Majors (excluding the AIG Women’s Open).

The partnership also encompasses the sponsorship of The Open’s non-live content, with the ambition to further amplify the reach of the iconic championship for new and existing fans. Sky Sports Golf’s weekly podcast, this year hosted by Jamie Weir, is sponsored by Callaway, providing fans with a deeper dive into the world of golf, from tournament and equipment insights to exclusive interviews with top players and industry experts.

Jason Wessely, Director of Sky Sports Golf, commented: “Sky Sports is very proud to be joined by Callaway, a leader in the golfing equipment industry, and a brand which is aligned with Sky Sports’ ambitions to enhance the viewing and playing experience for fans across the UK and beyond. It’s an exciting time as Sky continue to push our digital and non-live content, and Callaway is the natural fit to partner with.”

Chris Gregg, Marketing Director, Callaway Golf, added: “Sky Sports is a leader in golf coverage and this partnership allows us to bring golfers closer to the action during major golf events, while championing equal golf. With exclusive content and insider access our partnership will elevate how new and traditional fans experience golf, aligning perfectly with our mission to help seasoned and emerging golfers enjoy the game. We have exciting plans in place to engage fans and look forward to bringing this partnership to life.”

