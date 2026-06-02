London Mayor backs U16 social media ban

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has backed a ban that would block under-16s from using social media platforms – a rule that was enforced across Australia at the start of 2026.

Speaking to engineers, founders and investors at the London SXSW festival, he will also warn that the UK needs to tackle the harms children already face online, and also address the growing influence of the manosphere that risks creating a “lost generation of young men”.

“From food to pharmaceuticals, almost every company has to prove that its products are safe before they’re sold. I see no reason why social media firms shouldn’t do the same,” he says. “Until they can prove that their platforms are safe for kids, a ban is the only way to stem the harms we know are happening right now,” and will call for social media platforms to “prioritise people, not just profit.”