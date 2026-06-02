Channel 4 appoints Jastremski in senior sales role

Channel 4 has announced that Wade Jastremski will take up the newly created role of Senior Sales Strategy and Operations Lead, supporting the broadcaster’s sales team and their future-facing strategy to drive revenue growth.

Reporting into Jay Kassam, Head of Ad Sales Business Operations & Revenue Innovation, Jastremski will partner closely with sales leadership and cross-functional teams to drive greater commercial rigor, enhance operational performance, and unlock new growth opportunities across Channel 4’s advertising sales business.

In this newly established position, Jastremski will strategic initiatives spanning commercial planning, go-to-market strategy, performance analytics and operational excellence. His remit will include designing scalable sales processes, evolving forecasting and reporting frameworks, and delivering actionable insights to support decision-making at the most senior levels of the organisation.

Jastremski joins Channel 4 from Spotify, where he served as Senior Manager of Global Revenue Management & Forecasting, building and scaling revenue operations across global advertising markets as well as standardising the global sales planning cadence and revenue forecasting processes.

Jay Kassam, Head of Ad Sales Business Operations & Revenue Innovation, commented: “Wade’s deep expertise in sales strategy, operations, and revenue strategy makes him a fantastic addition to Channel 4. As we continue to evolve our commercial model and accelerate our growth ambitions, his expertise will be key to driving performance and delivering long-term value for our partners.”

Jastremski added: “I’m excited to be joining Channel 4 to help the Sales team operate with the rigor and pace of a platform business, without losing what makes Channel 4 distinctive: premium audiences, brand-safe environments, and a public service mission that genuinely matters.”