Prison term for Welsh Premier League pirate

Michael Barrow, operator of the illegal IPTV service MB Streams, has been sentenced to three years and two months’ imprisonment at Swansea Crown Court in Wales.

Barrow pleaded guilty to three Fraud Act offences for supplying access to Premier League matches, and a variety of other content, through his MB Streams service and third-party apps. He was found to have sold illegal IPTV subscriptions and pre-loaded Firesticks to almost 2,000 customers and generated more than £200,000 (€231,000) through his criminal operation.

Barrow initially promoted his service via Facebook posts. However, after receiving a cease-and-desist notice at his home address, he altered his approach in an attempt to avoid detection. This included moving to a referral-only model, restricting sales to known individuals and encouraging customers to come to his home to pay by cash. Where payments were made online, customers were also instructed to disguise transactions as purchases of retro football kits.

The Swansea Crown Court judge described the operation as a large scale, highly sophisticated and prolonged commercial fraud, and made clear that Barrow’s failure to comply with the cease-and-desist notice was a significant aggravating factor.

The prosecution was undertaken by the Premier League and was supported by a number of organisations, including copyright protection body FACT and the TARIAN Regional Organised Crime Unit’s Economic Crime Team in southern Wales.

Premier League Director of Legal – Enforcement, Stefan Sergot, commented: “This sentence once again highlights the severe consequences for individuals involved in supplying illegal streaming services. The decision to ignore clear warnings only compounded the seriousness of the offending, and this is reflected in the sentence handed down today.”

“Illegal streaming is often linked to wider criminal activity and can expose fans to serious risks, including fraud, malware and identity theft. Tackling these services is therefore not only about protecting intellectual property, but also about helping to safeguard fans from harm. The sale of broadcast rights underpins the Premier League’s financial support across the football pyramid, and we are pleased that the courts have again recognised the importance of protecting these rights with the outcome of this case. The Premier League will continue to work closely with FACT and law enforcement authorities to identify and prosecute illegal operators at all levels,” he affirmed.

Kieron Sharp, Chairman of FACT, said: “Barrow was given a clear warning to stop his illegal activity but instead chose to continue supplying devices and services that enabled people to access paid-for content unlawfully. This was a deliberate and sustained criminal operation. Illegal streaming is not a victimless crime. It damages the creative industries, undermines legitimate broadcasters, sports rights holders and service providers, and exposes users to serious risks, including fraud, malware and criminal exploitation. FACT works closely with police forces, regional organised crime units, the Premier League and other rights holders to identify and disrupt those involved in illegal streaming. This case sends a clear message that people who supply modified devices or illegal IPTV services can and will face serious criminal consequences.”

Emma Brown, Regional Fraud Development Officer for Tarian Regional Organised Crime Unit, added: “It is disappointing that Michael continued to offend despite being issued with a cease-and-desist notice in 2021. He was clearly warned that his activities were illegal and that continuing with them could lead to serious consequences. Tarian will continue to work closely with partners such as FACT to investigate financial crimes and intellectual property theft taking place in, or impacting upon, communities across southern Wales.”