EBU, European Athletics extend partnership to 2031

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and European Athletics have agreed a rights extension through the end of 2031, securing free-to-air coverage of the continent’s premier athletics events and reinforcing one of international sport’s most enduring and partnerships.

European Athletics and the EBU have been in a partnership since 1981, with this latest agreement marking 50 years of collaboration.

The extension takes the partnership beyond the existing deal which runs to 2027 and covers the European Athletics Championships in both 2028 and 2030, the European Athletics Indoor Championships in 2029 and 2031, four editions of the SPAR European Cross Country Championships and two editions of the European Athletics Team Championships in 2029 and 2031.

Under the extension, 30 EBU Members have already been confirmed to broadcast European Athletics events across the four-year term. The events will be broadcast across EBU Members’ networks, ensuring extensive free-to-air coverage across Europe, while the EBU’s free streaming platform, Eurovision Sport, will provide fans worldwide with complementary access to live and on-demand coverage. As part of the agreement, the EBU will also serve as host broadcaster for many European Athletics events through its production partner, Actua Sport.

Dobromir Karamarinov, President, European Athletics, commented: “We are proud to extend our partnership with the EBU, a collaboration built on trust, quality and shared excellence. As we look towards celebrating 50 years of partnership, this latest agreement confirms one of the longest-standing and most successful in international sport. This agreement sends a clear message: athletics remains at the heart of European sport.”

Christian Milz, CEO, European Athletics, said: “The EBU has delivered world-class coverage of our events for decades, creating a model that serves athletes, broadcasters and fans. By the start of the next cycle, this partnership will have delivered 27 European Athletics Indoor Championships, 15 European Athletics Championships, and 32 SPAR European Cross Country Championships. That will be a total of 74 major events by the time the new contract begins. That level of consistency and longevity is rare in global sport.”

Noel Curran, Director General, EBU, said: “This extension reflects the strength of our valued partnership with European Athletics, and our shared commitment to keeping world-class sport accessible to audiences everywhere. For decades, EBU Members have played a central role in bringing the biggest athletics moments into homes across Europe through free-to-air coverage that connects communities and inspires new generations of fans and athletes alike. Athletics remains one of the great cornerstone Olympic sports, and this renewed agreement emphasizes the importance of ensuring those moments remain available to all audiences.”

Glen Killane, Executive Director, EBU Sport, added: “This renewed agreement is a testament to the long-standing collaboration between the EBU and European Athletics, and ensures that fans across Europe will continue to enjoy comprehensive free-to-air coverage of the continent’s premier athletics events through the unrivalled reach and expertise of EBU Members. As viewing habits continue to evolve, we are also committed to making athletics more accessible and engaging for fans wherever they are. Alongside our broadcast coverage, our Eurovision Sport platform will provide complementary live and on-demand coverage, helping broaden the reach of the sport and deepen connections with audiences around the world.”