Survey: US viewers prefer streaming movies over cinema
March 6, 2025
The shift from watching new movies in cinemas to streaming them at home has been one of the most significant changes in entertainment over the past few decades. The pandemic accelerated that shift, and although that has faded, many viewers have continued to trade cinema-going for watching the latest movies at home.
Research platform MX8 Labs surveyed US viewers about their movie watching habits, and found that 46 per cent prefer to stream flicks at home, while only 15 per cent favour theaters.
Insights around why so many people are opting for streaming at home over a cinema outing include:
- Convenience was the top factor for streaming at home, cited by 78 per cemt of surveyed viewers. That share was even higher for several specific demographics: People with a Bachelor’s degree (85 per cent), those who live in the Midwestern US (86 per cent) and viewers aged 55-64 (90 per cent).
- The lack of crowds and/or noisy people was another key factor, cited by 70 per cent of total surveyed viewers. That rises to 81 per cent of people over 65, and a significant 87 per cent for those living in the Western US.
- Cost savings ranked third, noted by 62 per cent of all respondents.