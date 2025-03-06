Survey: US viewers prefer streaming movies over cinema

The shift from watching new movies in cinemas to streaming them at home has been one of the most significant changes in entertainment over the past few decades. The pandemic accelerated that shift, and although that has faded, many viewers have continued to trade cinema-going for watching the latest movies at home.

Research platform MX8 Labs surveyed US viewers about their movie watching habits, and found that 46 per cent prefer to stream flicks at home, while only 15 per cent favour theaters.

Insights around why so many people are opting for streaming at home over a cinema outing include: