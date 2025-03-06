Data: Commissioners banking on superheroes and crime

More than two-thirds of the top 100 most popular movies and TV shows in 2024 were based on existing ideas and intellectual property (IP) according to data from Ampere Analysis.

With their proven track record of attracting and retaining audiences, pre-established franchises are the cornerstone of entertainment success, leveraging existing ideas to create opportunities for new market expansion. As studios and platforms navigate an increasingly competitive landscape, leveraging known IP remains a key strategy for minimising risk and maximising engagement.



Franchise-based commissions: A resilient market

Despite an overall downturn in scripted content, commissions based on existing franchises have maintained a steady share of around 20 per cent of all announcements between 2022 and 2024. This underscores the industry’s reliance on recognisable properties as a way to drive viewership and sustain fan interest.

Titles based on Crime & Thriller franchises were the most commissioned, accounting for 22 per cent of all franchise-based announcements in this period. However, the distribution of franchise commissions varied significantly based on commissioner type and target audience. For example, traditional broadcasters focused on long-running procedural dramas such as Law & Order and NCIS, while streaming platforms prioritised localised adaptations of existing titles – Netflix’s Spanish comedy series Alpha Males has already been developed in Germany, Italy, France and The Netherlands.

Olivia Deane, Research Manager at Ampere Analysis, commented: “During a downturn in commissioning, franchises are a reliable choice for companies looking to engage successfully with consumers. From nostalgic blockbuster movies, to broadcast crime procedurals, commissioners are safeguarding spending by continuing to invest in well-loved characters and the universes they inhabit. Streamers are also leveraging existing IP to create localised versions, catering to regions where streaming adoption is still growing.”

