BBC Board appoints Thomson as non-executive director

The BBC Board has appointed Caroline Thomson as a non-executive director. She will serve for four years on the Board, from April 3rd.

Thomson was previously Chief Operating Officer at the BBC, and has extensive experience in arts, culture, digital and media, having held a number of significant non-executive and executive roles. As a non-executive director, she will help to ensure the Board makes decisions in the public interest, informed by the interests of the audience and with appropriate regard to the impact of those decisions on the wider media market in the UK.

Thomson is currently Deputy Chair and Trustee at the English National Ballet and Board Member at the National Gallery Trust. She is also a Member of the Board of Trustees at the Tullie House Museum and Art Gallery and Non-executive Director at Videndum.

Her previous roles include Chair of Oxfam from 2016 to 2020; Chair of Digital UK from 2013 to 2023; and Executive Director at the English National Ballet from 2013 to 2016.

As BBC Chief Operating Officer from 2007 to 2012, Thomson was responsible for all the non-programme parts of the BBC except finance, including the negotiation of the Royal Charter and two licence fee settlements.

Thomson replaces Nick Serota as a BBC-appointed Board member, as the term of his appointment comes to an end in April.

Thomson commented: “The BBC is the nation’s most important cultural organisation and plays a vital role in the lives of people in the UK and around the world. I look forward to bringing the experience I have gained outside of the BBC back to an organisation I admire and respect, and whose mission and purpose I remain committed to.”

Samir Shah, BBC Chair, added: “I am delighted to welcome Caroline Thomson to the BBC Board. A champion of public service broadcasting, Caroline’s wealth of experience will bring invaluable perspective at a critical time for the BBC. I also want to use this opportunity to pay tribute to Nick Serota for his immense impact as non-executive director since 2017. His experience, support, knowledge and wise counsel have all undoubtedly improved the work of the BBC.”

The BBC Board consists of 14 members, with a majority of non-executive directors. The Chairman and four non-executive members are appointed by the King-in-Council on the recommendation of Ministers, with each of the four Nations of the UK represented by their own member. The BBC Board appoints a further five non-executive members through its Nominations Committee. There are four executive directors on the Board, including the BBC’s Director-General who is the Corporation’s chief executive officer and editor-in-chief.

The BBC Board is responsible for ensuring the BBC fulfils its mission and public purposes as set out in the Charter.