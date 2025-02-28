Spain may force Google to pay for pirate football TV

Google could be made to compensate La Liga, Telefónica and Mediapro as a resuklt of La Liga football matches broadcast through the illegal app, New Play, which sells advertising.

Representatives of Google Ireland and Google Commerce Limited have been summoned to testify in court as Google is alleged to make a share of the ad revenue of the illegal app, which is being sued by La Liga.

The Spanish court is demanding information from Google about the ad revenues it gained via the app in its store, and not removing it from phones as requested by La Liga. Similarly, representatives of Huawei have been also been summoned before the Court.

The case is part of La Liga’s campaign to crack down on pirate football TV with many illegal apps closing down under its assault, including the likes of DuckVision, Luar, Kodivertido, Cristal Azul and TV Chopo.