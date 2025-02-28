MPs to quiz BBC chiefs

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee of the UK House of Commons is to question BBC Director General Tim Davie and Chair Samir Shah in an evidence session on March 4th on the work of the Corporation.

MPs are likely to ask about a wide range of issues, including funding and the financial challenges faced by the BBC ahead of the review of its charter, which is due to expire at the end of 2027.

There could also be questions on editorial processes and impartiality, workplace culture, the future of TV distribution, and the role and regulation of public service broadcasters.