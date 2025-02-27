Virgin Media O2 private 5G network at Overbury Farm

Virgin Media O2 Business and River Severn Partnership Advanced Wireless Innovation Region (RSPAWIR) has announced a new collaboration to trial 5G connectivity at Overbury Farms on the border between Worcestershire and Gloucestershire. By installing a portable 5G Private Network on the farm, this trial will showcase innovative use cases, laying the groundwork for “the connected farms of the future” and demonstrating the transformative power of technology in crop protection and environmental preservation.

Overbury Farms, a 1,600 hectare estate and the chosen trial site, has long been a major player in digital farming, utilising connected tractors, Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled weather stations, and real-time data analytics. The farm will now serve as the testbed for the portable 5G Private Network, covering a 1-kilometre trial area to unlock advanced applications for farming, driving the future of agriculture.

This project is part of the UK Government’s initiative to demonstrate the potential of 5G technology across the UK. The River Severn Catchment is one of the 10 5G Innovation Regions chosen by the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology (DSIT) to receive £3.75 million in funding; this will be used to demonstrate the benefits of wireless technology for agriculture, water management and the public sector, managed by Shropshire Council.

The portable Private Network, which will be installed at Overbury Farms this month, aims to showcase the benefits advanced connectivity can bring to the agricultural sector. Several 5G-enabled solutions will be used aimed at improving farm efficiency and animal welfare, while reducing the impact on the environment. Penelope Bossom, Overbury Farms’ owner, commented: “This exciting collaboration will give us the opportunity to test a variety of sensors collecting data over a private 5G network. The benefits of better information, warnings and the collation of data will provide new opportunities to our sector. Hopefully, we will overcome the constraints of variable connectivity to show the benefits of the network technology for a business in the countryside.” Paving the way for further 5G-driven innovation in the agricultural sector, Overbury is a member of AgritechE, an organisation that brings farming experts together to foster new innovations in the Agritech space. They’ve also been an AgriEPI (now the UK Agri-Tech Centre) satellite farm.

Andres Cruz Gordon, Private Networks Director at Virgin Media O2 Business, added: “Building on Virgin Media O2 Business’ expertise in deploying Private Networks, this new project with River Severn Partnership Advanced Wireless Innovation Region is a great opportunity to demonstrate the possibilities that advanced connectivity can unlock. From AI-enabled insect traps to weather stations powered by sophisticated weather models, the applications tapped into at the farm will increase both safety and efficiency on site. This work will serve as an industry showcase of how 5G can accelerate digital farming plans and benefit the UK economy.”

This work underscores Virgin Media O2 Business’ leadership in deploying 5G Private Networks. Last year, the company announced a strategic partnership with Accenture to expand its private 5G network solutions across a range of industries, including agriculture. The UK’s growing mobile Private Network market is estimated to reach £528 million by 2030, with potential to generate further value through industry-focused applications supported by this connectivity.

Matt Smith, RSPAWIR Programme Manager, said: “This project brings together a forward thinking, environmentally conscious and tech-curious local farm, an innovative public sector partnership with government support and a high-profile Mobile Network Operator in Virgin Media O2 Business who have an appetite to transform rural connectivity. Our collaboration marks an exciting step forward in demonstrating the practical benefits of 5G technology for rural communities.”