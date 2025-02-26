Skandha Media Services awarded ISO 27001-2022 Certification

Skandha Media Services, a leader in scalable managed playout, broadcast, and OTT services that leverage cloud technology, automation, AI, and machine learning, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded ISO/ICE 27001-2022 certification.

The certification recognises the organisation’s Information Security Management System in compliance with ISO/IEC 27001-2022 and applies to its provision of broadcasting services, IT infrastructure and software development services covering Skandha’s infrastructure and cloud instances, customer data, and business processes, including IT & media operations.

As broadcasters and OTT platforms face heightened risks of data breaches, piracy, and unauthorized access, obtaining ISO certification has become more critical than ever for cloud service providers.

“Receipt of the ISO certification solidifies our commitment to provide quality-assured solutions and services to our clients and it demonstrates that we are meeting internationally recognised standards and protocols in every process, across every department, at every level within the organisation,” said Neelesh Dalvi, co-founder and head of digital operations at Skandha Media Services.

“It’s important that our customers know just how much we value global security standards, data protection and regulatory compliance – and ultimately that we’re a company they can trust with any project.”

Awarded by the United Registrar of Systems (URS), the ISO 27001-2022 certification recognises that Skandha Media Services has implemented robust information security management systems and processes that protect sensitive data, mitigate risks and maintain confidentiality in line with stringent global regulations.

The certification crystallises Skandha’s existing objectives as a security-first organisation; including to make continuous advancements in cybersecurity protocols, strengthen cloud security and access controls, enhance incident response mechanisms, improve security training for employees, and refine monitoring systems for risk mitigation.

“I’d like to credit Skandha’s employees for their dedication to the ISO certification process, especially the heads of department who have shown unwavering determination to achieve this milestone. It’s a directive that benefits all our stakeholders and firmly positions Skandha as a trusted technology leader in secure, scalable, and AI-driven media innovation with security-first solutions. We’re delighted to obtain this accreditation,” Dalvi concludes.