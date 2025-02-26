Analysis: Legacy Wi-Fi standards continue to dominate in Europe

Intense fibre overbuilding in advanced European markets has made investments in timely Wi-Fi upgrades a critical lever for enhancing and differentiating multi-gigabit experiences reports Ookla, a specialist in network intelligence and connectivity insights.

European markets are at the forefront of the global transition to full-fibre networks in the last mile, with multi-gigabit home broadband connections becoming increasingly common in the most advanced Western and Northern European markets. A groundswell of fibre investment has driven extensive network overbuilding at many residential addresses, expanding consumer choice but making it difficult for ISPs to differentiate beyond price.

The critical role of home Wi-Fi solutions in enhancing broadband experiences has come into sharper focus in recent years, with leading European ISPs adopting mesh solutions and offering more advanced customer premise equipment (CPE) to improve performance and unlock new revenue streams through innovative bundling and minimum Wi-Fi speed guarantees. The challenge now lies in spreading gigabit-level performance throughout the entire home, beyond the line connection point, to meet the growing demands of an increasing number of connected devices.

The arrival of Wi-Fi 7 presents a unique opportunity for leading ISPs to address this challenge head-on, offering a new avenue for fibre differentiation and a stronger focus on quality of experience (QoE). With advancements in speed, latency, and efficiency, Wi-Fi 7 is becoming an important tool for ISPs looking to compete more effectively in the premium segment of the fixed market, enabling best-in-class experiences on multi-gigabit connections.

Key Takeaways from Ookla’s analysis: