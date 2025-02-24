Vodafone España Q3 revenue up 1.1%

Vodafone España has reported revenues of €913 million in its third fiscal quarter of 2024 (September to December), up 1.1 per cent on the same quarter in 2023.

EBITDA amounted to €320 million, up 0.6 per cent against the previous quarter, with total debt standing at €3.8 billion. In terms of customers Vodafone España ended the year with 2.77 million broadband customers – a net gain of 19,000 versus the previous quarter, and 13.5 million mobile lines, down 20,000.

The operator plans to launch its new joint fibre co along with MasOrange in the first half of the year covering 12.2 million homes in the country.

The Spanish telco highlighted that the “costs control and the reinvestment in customers were key its good results,” adding “Even though it is still early, the improvements in consumer products in fixed and mobile broadband are bearing fruit. Cash flow is our main priority.”