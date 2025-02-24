FilmRise, Samsung TV Plus expand partnership

FilmRise and Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free ad-supported streaming service, have expanded their partnership significantly with licensing agreements for FilmRise’s FAST channels and a selection of films and TV series.

With the agreements, FilmRise, the US-based film, television studio and streaming network, has increased its distribution footprint on Samsung TV Plus in both FAST and AVoD in the US, Canada, Europe and Southeast Asia.

The deal features dozens of FilmRise FAST channels including Unsolved Mysteries, Forensic Files and FilmRise Westerns as well as popular TV shows including Heartland, Highway to Heaven, Cheaters, Hot Ones (pictured) and Making a Serial Killer and films such as The Paperboy, Willy’s Wonderland, MVP, Driveways, Dahmer and Prom Night.

Melissa Wohl, EVP, Global Distribution Partnerships and Sales at FilmRise made the announcement, commented: “Our ongoing partnership with Samsung, one of the largest CTV companies globally, is a significant achievement for us. We are excited to expand our partnership and access to our free tv content for audiences to enjoy in North America and beyond.”

The North American deal was negotiated by Daniel Gagliardi, EVP, Global Streaming Distribution and Strategy at FilmRise and the international deal was negotiated by Alejandro Veciana, Senior Manager, International Content Sales & Distribution, and overseen by Emilia Nuccio, VP, International Content Sales & Distribution at FilmRise and Cristina Sala at Samsung TV Plus, Italy and Jennifer Batty, European Head of Content Acquisitions.