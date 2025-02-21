Starlink IFC for airBaltic

To celebrate this achievement, airBaltic hosted a special flight at RIX Riga Airport, bringing together key stakeholders, international and local media representatives, and influencers to experience Starlink’s capabilities firsthand. The first commercial flight featuring free, high-speed Starlink internet for airBaltic passengers is scheduled for today (February 21st) and will be airBaltic flight BT221 from Riga to Munich, Germany.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic, commented: “This is a historic milestone for airBaltic and a game-changer for European air travel. By becoming the first European airline to integrate SpaceX’s Starlink, we are redefining what connectivity in the skies means. This is not just an improvement, it is a revolution in air travel, and we are proud to be at the forefront, delivering the future of connectivity to our passengers already today.”

Chad Gibbs, SpaceX’s Vice President of Starlink Business Operations, added: “Customers and crew of airBaltic flights will now have access to high-speed, low-latency internet the moment they step onboard their plane. This year, we intend to have the entire airBaltic fleet connected with Starlink, and we couldn’t be more excited to provide reliable internet service on tens of thousands of flights and counting all around the world.”

airBaltic has commenced Starlink installation across its Airbus A220-300 fleet and expects to complete the full fleet integration by the end of 2025.

With Starlink, airBaltic will provide uninterrupted, free-of-charge, high-speed, and low-latency internet from boarding to landing, allowing passengers to stream videos, work remotely, and stay connected without requiring logins or additional setups.

Serving commercial aircraft since last year, Starlink provides ultra-fast speeds and low latency by utilising satellites in low-Earth orbit, positioned over 65 times closer than traditional geostationary satellites. This approach allows Starlink to deliver up to 500 Mbps with a low latency connection, enabling an at home experience where passengers can engage in activities previously unavailable during flights, such as online gaming, using virtual private networks (VPNs), and other high-bandwidth tasks.