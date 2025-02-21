LG rolling out Gaming Portal on its webOS-powered screens

LG Electronics is bringing its Gaming Portal to a wide range of screens and platforms in 2025. Currently available on LG Smart TVs running webOS 23 and above in 19 markets, the service will extend to additional markets, platforms and devices – including LG Smart Monitors and StanbyME lifestyle screens – by Q2.

The Gaming Portal serves as a central hub for gameplay options, offering an effortless way to discover new titles and enjoy the ones gamers already love. Through partnerships with leading cloud gaming services like NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Boosteroid, Blacknut and soon Xbox Cloud, along with many native webOS app games, LG delivers a wide variety of games across different genres.

Designed for seamless access through the Home Screen, the Gaming Portal’s simple interface provides an intuitive way to browse and play games without the need for external consoles or devices. Users can navigate a curated app list that includes cloud gaming apps, webOS app games playable with the remote control, recently played titles, the top 10 trending games, editor’s picks and other personalised gaming options.

For a more personalised experience, My Page acts as a central hub for tracking achievements, earning badges and more. Gamers can see a summary of their progress, points, levels and tier upgrades based on their activity within the Gaming Portal. The My Games menu of My Page also allows users to create a personalised game list tailored to their interests.

Enhancing the gaming experience further for PC or console games, LG TVs support 4K at 120Hz variable refresh rate (VRR) for fluid, tear-free gameplay and boast NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium certification. Additionally, the latest LG OLED evo TVs, boast the industry’s first 4K 165Hz3VRR and are the first to receive ClearMR 10000 certification by VESA, for a flawless motion during fast-paced action.