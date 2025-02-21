ABC, PBS, ITV Studios partner on Ages of Ice

ABC, PBS, ITV Studios, Screen Australia and Screen NSW have commenced filming on the new three-part natural history series, Ages of Ice.

From Northern Pictures, Ages of Ice follows the brave scientists pushing the boundaries of exploration and human endeavour in Earth’s coldest corners to understand the changes of ice and what this means for our planet’s future. In the unforgiving grip of our planet’s polar regions, the series will follow these modern-day explorers as they try to understand how the fate of every place and every creature on our planet is tied to these frozen extremes.

ABC Head of Documentary & Specialist, Susie Jones, commented “We’re excited to partner with Northern Pictures and PBS on this landmark new series. The ABC is committed to commissioning innovative natural history content, and we can’t wait to share Ages of Ice with Australian audiences”.

Diana El Osta, Executive in Charge, PBS, said: “We are so proud of the collaboration between PBS, ABC and Screen Australia to bring Ages of Ice to our audiences. These awe-inspiring and critical stories of exploration showcase the remarkable work being done by scientists to unlock the mysteries of our planet’s coldest regions.”

Northern Pictures Head of Factual, Karina Holden, said: “This is a series unlike any other. We are venturing into some of the most formidable and breathtaking landscapes on Earth, where science becomes an act of sheer endurance. Filming in these remote extremes has been an extraordinary challenge, both physically and logistically but the urgency of the story demands it. Through the series we hope to reveal the profound connection between the polar regions and the future of our planet”.

Screen Australia Head of Documentary Richard Huddleston, commented: “Ages of Ice is a genre-defining, boundary-pushing series for our time. It is an excellent example of how our talented creatives are increasingly telling stories that have both local and international relevance, adding to Australia’s reputation as the home of world class natural history and science producers.”

Head of Screen NSW Kyas Hepworth, added: “Screen NSW is thrilled to support Karina Holden and the award-winning team at Northern Pictures to bring Ages of Ice to screen, a series which promises to be both visually captivating and inspiring. Ages of Ice explores the impact of climate change on the unique ecosystems found in polar regions and I’m sure will generate much conversation around the globe.”

Ages of Ice is produced in association with and distributed internationally by ITV Studios. It will broadcast on ABC TV and ABC iview in 2026.