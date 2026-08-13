Ozone, the digital advertising business owned by leading publishers, today announces a new partnership with Content Ignite. Acting as a bridge between Ozone and its own UK publisher partners, Content Ignite will make Ozone’s premium demand available through its Fusion platform.

Importantly, this collaboration creates an opportunity for independent and specialist publishers to gain access to the same incremental benefit that Ozone delivers to many of the world’s largest publishers.

This partnership brings together Content Ignite’s market-leading client-side orchestration layer with Ozone’s Premium Demand. With technology used by more than 400 websites, Content Ignite serves billions of ad impressions each month. Its partners include The Observer, Global, Haymarket, and The Weather Channel.

As a result of this new partnership, Content Ignite’s publishers gain access to Ozone’s best-in-class prebid server capability, which unlocks significant full-stack revenue uplift powered by sophisticated proprietary technology.

Danny Spears, Chief Operating Officer at Ozone said, “We believe it is strategically important that publishers of all sizes have access to the same technology opportunities which are enjoyed by the world’s biggest publishers. That’s why we’re very excited about this partnership on two-levels; firstly, the complimentary nature of our capabilities and customer segments, and secondly the extent to which this will drive significant business value for specialist publishers who play a very important role in the wider ecosystem.”

James Hanslip, CEO at Content Ignite said, “For too long, enterprise-grade monetisation technology and premium demand have been reserved for the largest publishers. We founded Content Ignite to change that. Whilst we have many enterprise clients, one of our core missions has always been to give specialist and independent publishers access to the same technology, intelligenceand demand that the biggest media owners rely on. This exclusive partnership with Ozone is another significant step towards that vision, bringing premium server-side demand and intelligence to publishers through a single, enterprise-grade platform.”