Fifty-seven years ago this July, the most-watched television event in US history occurred as nearly every American viewer was glued to their TV set when man walked on the moon for the first time.

In honour of this historic event and America’s 250th birthday, Nielsen has put together the list of the Top 5 Nights America Watched Together: A Celebration of the nights the whole country tuned in. For this list, Nielsen limited the criteria to scripted television series only – so no Super Bowls or news events. But the moon landing does receive an honourable mention…

The Top 5

1. 105.9 million viewers – M*A*S*H: Goodbye, Farewell and Amen (CBS), February 28th 1983

The most-watched episode of television ever broadcast, as six in ten American homes tuned in for the 4077th’s farewell and streets across the country reportedly emptied for the night.

2. 87.7 million viewers – Roots finale (Part VIII) (ABC), January 30th 1977

Over eight consecutive winter nights, ABC’s adaptation of Alex Haley’s family saga held the nation still, and the final chapter drew the largest audience for any drama in television history.

3. 83 million viewers – America finds out who shot J.R. on Dallas (CBS), November 21st 1980

Eight months of guessing ended in one Friday night as Dallas answered the most famous cliffhanger in television history.

4.80.4 million viewers – Cheers: One for the Road (NBC), May 20th 1993 (pictured)

After eleven seasons, the country pulled up a stool for one final round at the Boston bar where everybody knows your name.

5. 76.3 million viewers – Seinfeld finale (NBC), May 14th 1998

After nine seasons, the show about nothing became the event about everything, as viewers across the nation tuned in for one last night with Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer.

Honourable Mention – The Moon Landing (multiple networks), July 20th 1969

By nearly any estimate, more Americans watched Apollo 11 touch down than almost anything before or since, with Nielsen data from that night showing the overwhelming majority of TVs in use turned to moon landing coverage. Measurement itself also looked different in 1969, built on household diaries and set meters that counted homes rather than people. So the moon landing still reigns as television’s greatest unofficial champion.