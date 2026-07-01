CMA to fast-track Netomnia deal review

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is to fast-track a review into a potential in-depth investigation into Nexfibre’s proposed £2 billion (€2.37bn) takeover of rival Substantial Group.

Nexfibre, a joint venture including Liberty Global, Telefónica and private equity firm InfraVia, announced its intention to buy the altco fibre provider, which runs the Netomnia brand, in February 2025. This would give the combined group more than 3.4 million fibre premises and over 500,000 customers.

The prospective partners suggest it will strengthen their position competing against digital infrastructure provider Openreach. However, concerns were raised by other altco players over potential competition issues.

The CMA has now confirmed it is speeding up its process to assess a potential in-depth phase two investigation into the deal. ‎The CMA said it will confirm if it will proceed with a more thorough investigation by August 26th.

Rajiv Datta, chief executive of Nexfibre, said the company had requested a fast-track to phase two to get to the right answer faster; ensuring due process, while recognising urgency. “We look forward to continuing our constructive engagement with the CMA,” he added.

“This deal would create the scaled, sustainable alternative to the BT Openreach monopoly, something the UK market still lacks,” Datta asserted. “Every day of delay reinforces the incumbent’s advantage and slows the progress of genuine competition.”

Despite this assertion, altco competitors have argued that the deal will impact customers.