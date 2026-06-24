Research: 75% say AI-driven personalisation is intrusive

UK consumers are becoming more informed, more deliberate and less forgiving when it comes to how companies collect and use their personal data, according to research from Usercentrics.

The State of Digital Trust 2026 report found that four in five (80 per cent) UK consumers would stop using a service if they discovered their data was being misused, while almost nine in ten (88 per cent) have taken steps to protect their personal data online in the past six months. And at a time when AI is becoming embedded in everyday digital experiences, 61 per cent of UK consumers say they are uncomfortable with their personal data being used to train AI models.

The shift is being driven by growing awareness. The proportion of UK consumers who are unaware of their privacy rights has fallen from 50 per cent to 43 per cent over the past year. This represents the largest year-on-year improvement in privacy rights awareness of any market surveyed.

The findings suggest privacy is moving beyond a passive concern, but an increasingly important factor shaping consumer behaviour, purchasing decisions and brand loyalty.

“Consumers are making purchasing decisions based on how brands handle their data, and over half are willing to pay more to the ones that get it right. The brands that move first won’t just earn the premium. They’ll earn a category position that’s almost impossible to compete against once it’s established,” said Tilman Harmeling, Strategy & Market Intelligence, Usercentrics.

Consumers taking greater control of their data

The research suggests consumers are becoming more proactive about managing their privacy online. More than two in five (43 per cent) have rejected cookies on websites in the past six months, while 45 per cent say they now click ‘accept all’ less often than they did three years ago, up from 40 per cent in 2025.

At the same time, understanding remains a challenge. Despite taking action to protect their data, 41 per cent of consumers say they do not have a good understanding of how companies collect and use their personal information.

This growing gap between action and understanding is creating new expectations for brands. Consumers are becoming less willing to accept opaque data practices and increasingly expect organisations to clearly explain how personal information is collected, used and shared.

Trust becoming a commercial issue

The consequences of getting data practices wrong are becoming increasingly tangible for brands. More than half (56 per cent) of UK consumers say they have stopped using a company’s services because of concerns about its data privacy practices.

Concerns around AI are also beginning to influence purchasing behaviour. Nearly a quarter (24 per cent) of UK consumers say they have avoided trying a new product or service because of concerns about how a company uses AI, while 23 per cent have stopped purchasing from a brand altogether.

At the same time, trust is creating new opportunities. Half of consumers say they would be willing to pay more for a product or service from a company that is transparent about how it uses AI and personal data and gives them control over whether their information is used to train AI systems. The findings suggest consumers are not rejecting innovation or AI itself. Instead, they are increasingly demanding transparency, accountability and greater control over how their information is used.

For brands, the message is clear: as privacy awareness grows, trust is becoming a business issue, not just a compliance one. Consumers are becoming more selective about who they share their data with and more willing to act when expectations are not met. Organisations that prioritise transparency and responsible data practices will be best placed to build lasting customer relationships in an increasingly AI-driven world.