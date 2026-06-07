Dynamo Vs Houdini coming to Sky

The last time the world saw Dynamo, he buried himself alive. This weekend, he returned.

Moments after escaping from a burning car suspended above the New York skyline, Sky has announced Dynamo Vs Houdini, a new Sky Original series coming later this year.

In front of a huge crowd late on June 6th, Dynamo attempted the most ambitious and dangerous stunt of his career. The extraordinary spectacle saw him bound in a straightjacket, locked inside a burning car and suspended 100 feet in the air against the New York City skyline, before making his escape.

The stunt was set against a New York backdrop – a city central to the identities of the two magicians. Harry Houdini, widely regarded as the greatest magician and escapologist of all time, lived in New York and performed many of his most renowned stunts there. In 2003, at an event in the city celebrating Houdini’s legacy, Steven Frayne was given the name Dynamo – now one of the most recognised names in modern magic.

Dynamo’s death-defying escape will feature in three interconnected episodes that see him travel across America, pushing his skills and endurance to a new level. As he retraces Houdini’s footsteps and honours his legacy 100 years after his death, Dynamo asks the question: what would Houdini do if he were alive today?

Blending astonishing magic, daring spectacle and personal discovery, Dynamo Vs Houdini explores identity, reinvention and our enduring desire to challenge the impossible.

Shirley Jones, Head of Entertainment Commissioning, Sky, commented: “We’re so excited to be working with Dynamo on a series that not only celebrates the enduring legacy of Harry Houdini but demonstrates the extraordinary skill, innovation and jaw-dropping talent that has made him one of the defining magicians of his generation. Combining rich storytelling, astonishing magic and breathtaking spectacle, the series promises a thrilling tribute to one of history’s greatest showmen while showcasing Dynamo at the very top of his game.”

Dynamo Vs Houdini (3×60) is co-production between Shine TV (part of Banijay UK) & Seventeen17. The showrunner and executive producer is Rowland French. The executive producers for Shine TV are Matt Bennett & Leon Wilson, for Seventeen17 the executive producer is Steven Frayne. The director is James Tyndall, series producer is Sacha Clayton and production executive is Holly Sait. The series is commissioned by Phil Edgar-Jones, Executive Director, Unscripted Originals at Sky for Cécile Frot-Coutaz, Chief Advertising and Content Officer, Sky, CEO Sky Studios. The Head of Entertainment Commissioning is Shirley Jones.