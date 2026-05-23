Crunchyroll announces Anime Awards 2026 winners

Crunchyroll has revealed the winners of the tenth annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards during a star-studded ceremony in Tokyo Japan. The event was once again hosted by renowned voice actress Sally Amaki and popular entertainer Jon Kabira. The Weeknd presented the most anticipated award of the night, Anime of the Year, to TBD.

Celebrity presenters included cosplayer Enako, actors Enako, Rashmika Mandanna, Winston Duke and Nanase Nishino, gaming host Nyvi Estephan, k-pop stars TEN and BamBam, GRAMMY-nominated Young Miko, and founding architect of Wu-Tang Clan RZA.

The ceremony opened with a visual journey through previous Anime of the Year winners, accompanied by a live piece by Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra — arranged by Kazunori Miyake and conducted by Hirofumi Kurita.

Additional musical performances include a 30th anniversary tribute to Neon Genesis Evangelion from Japanese singer Yoko Takahashi, Porno Graffitti’s honouring My Hero Academia’s 10th anniversary, and Asian Kung Fu Generation’s “Haruka Kanata” from NARUTO.

Director Tatsuya Nagamine was honoured with the Global Impact Award recognising his groundbreaking work in Japanese anime including Ojamajo Doremi and PreCure to Dragon Ball Super and ONE PIECE. Masayuki Sato—an animator who worked closely with Director Nagamine on numerous projects, including Happiness Charge PreCure! and ONE PIECE, and with whom he shared a deep personal friendship—accepted the Award on Nagamine-san’s behalf.

This year, a record 73 million votes were cast by fans worldwide to celebrate their favorite series, films, and actors. In alphabetical order, the top most engaged countries this year were Brazil, Germany, India, Mexico and the US.

2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards Winners