Crunchyroll announces Anime Awards 2026 winners
May 23, 2026
Crunchyroll has revealed the winners of the tenth annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards during a star-studded ceremony in Tokyo Japan. The event was once again hosted by renowned voice actress Sally Amaki and popular entertainer Jon Kabira. The Weeknd presented the most anticipated award of the night, Anime of the Year, to TBD.
Celebrity presenters included cosplayer Enako, actors Enako, Rashmika Mandanna, Winston Duke and Nanase Nishino, gaming host Nyvi Estephan, k-pop stars TEN and BamBam, GRAMMY-nominated Young Miko, and founding architect of Wu-Tang Clan RZA.
The ceremony opened with a visual journey through previous Anime of the Year winners, accompanied by a live piece by Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra — arranged by Kazunori Miyake and conducted by Hirofumi Kurita.
Additional musical performances include a 30th anniversary tribute to Neon Genesis Evangelion from Japanese singer Yoko Takahashi, Porno Graffitti’s honouring My Hero Academia’s 10th anniversary, and Asian Kung Fu Generation’s “Haruka Kanata” from NARUTO.
Director Tatsuya Nagamine was honoured with the Global Impact Award recognising his groundbreaking work in Japanese anime including Ojamajo Doremi and PreCure to Dragon Ball Super and ONE PIECE. Masayuki Sato—an animator who worked closely with Director Nagamine on numerous projects, including Happiness Charge PreCure! and ONE PIECE, and with whom he shared a deep personal friendship—accepted the Award on Nagamine-san’s behalf.
This year, a record 73 million votes were cast by fans worldwide to celebrate their favorite series, films, and actors. In alphabetical order, the top most engaged countries this year were Brazil, Germany, India, Mexico and the US.
2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards Winners
- Anime of the Year – My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON
- Film of the Year – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
- Best Original Anime – Lazarus
- Best Continuing Series – ONE PIECE
- Best New Series – Gachiakuta
- Best Opening Sequence – On The Way – AiNA THE END – DAN DA DAN Season 2
- Best Ending Sequence – I — BUMP OF CHICKEN — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON
- Best Action – Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-
- Best Comedy – DAN DA DAN Season 2
- Best Drama – The Apothecary Diaries (season 2)
- Best Isekai Anime – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World– Season 3
- Best Romance – The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity
- Best Slice of Life – SPY x FAMILY Season 3
- Best Animation – Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-
- Best Background Art – Gachiakuta
- Best Character Design – Gachiakuta
- Best Director – Akinori Fudesaka, Norihiro Naganuma — The Apothecary Diaries (season 2)
- Best Main Character – Maomao — The Apothecary Diaries (season 2)
- Best Supporting Character – Katsuki Bakugo — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON
- “Must Protect At All Cost” Character – Anya Forger — SPY x FAMILY Season 3
- Best Anime Song – IRIS OUT — Kenshi Yonezu — Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc
- Best Score – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle — Yuki Kajiura, Go Shiina
- Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese) – Aoi Yuki — Maomao — The Apothecary Diaries (season 2)
- Best Voice Artist Performance (English) – Lucien Dodge — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
- Best Voice Artist Performance (Arabic) – Tariq Obaid — Taro Sakamoto — SAKAMOTO DAYS
- Best Voice Artist Performance (Brazilian Portuguese ) – Charles Emmanuel — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
- Best Voice Artist Performance (Castilian Spanish ) – Carles Teruel — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
- Best Voice Artist Performance (French) – Bastien Bourlé — Izuku Midoriya — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON
- Best Voice Artist Performance (German) – Gerrit Schmidt—Foß — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
- Best Voice Artist Performance (Hindi) – Abhishek Sharma — Jinshi — The Apothecary Diaries (season 2)
- Best Voice Artist Performance (Italian) – Mosè Singh — Denji — Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc
- Best Voice Artist Performance (Latin Spanish ) – Jose Antonio Toledano — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle