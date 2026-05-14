MFE Q1 net profit jumps 36.8%

MFE-MediaForEurope improved its financial performance in its first-quarter 2026 results, a period marked by considerable macroeconomic and geopolitical instability.

Consolidated revenues totalled €1.46 billion, though these are not directly comparable to the previous year due to the full consolidation of ProSiebenSat.1. Consolidated EBIT jumped to €13.6 million, a major improvement from a pro forma loss of €50.1 million in the same period last year. Net profit, while still negative, improved by 36.8 per cent to -€26.1 million, compared to a pro forma -€41.3 million.

The new stand-alone Entertainment Segment (comprising operations in Italy, Spain, and the DACH region) reported revenues of €1.14 billion. Advertising revenues reached €952.9 million; Italy showed slight growth (+0.1 per cent), while Spain and Germany showed gradual improvement despite declines of 3.4 per cent and 9.8 per cent respectively. Non-advertising revenues grew to €191.4 million from €179.3 million in Q1 2025.

Entertainment EBIT returned to a positive €20.9 million – a sharp increase from a €0.2 million loss last year – driven by cost-containment efforts. MFE continued to strengthen its media and entertainment business, acquiring a 32.9 per cent stake in Impresa (Portugal) and gaining control of Genetiko (Radio Norba) in Italy. Additionally, ProSiebenSat.1 sold Wetter.com.

Despite ongoing international complexity and economic uncertainty, particularly with the FIFA World Cup impacting the second quarter, MFE anticipates significantly improved performance in the coming quarters. It expects particularly strong results and cash generation in Q4. The broadcaster aims to improve operating profitability and consolidate cash generation for the full year.