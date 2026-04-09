Evrideo launches Outpost

Evrideo, the cloud-native SaaS platform for broadcast operations, has announced the launch of Evrideo Outpost, a comprehensive IP video command centre designed to solve complex video delivery challenges. Available immediately as both a fully managed SaaS offering and a self-hosted licensed deployment, Outpost provides broadcasters with a single, unified platform to monitor, route, record, transform, and deliver live video feeds with greater efficiency. In addition to secure transport and routing, Outpost can transform live streams by converting codecs, frame rates, and other signal characteristics, helping broadcasters adapt content for different destinations and workflows without adding separate processing layers.

As the broadcast industry accelerates its transition to IP-based workflows, media companies have historically been forced to rely on expensive, proprietary hardware routing systems. Evrideo Outpost changes that model. By engineering a highly optimised, software-defined routing engine that runs on standard commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) servers, Outpost delivers broadcast-grade reliability and sub-100ms failover at a fraction of the cost of legacy hardware.

For a typical deployment, broadcasters can replace a legacy proprietary routing node with an Outpost configuration and realise an immediate capital expenditure saving of over 70 per cent, representing a significant cost advantage. Unlike legacy systems, which often require broadcasters to purchase separate enterprise-grade orchestration software at significant additional cost, Outpost includes a comprehensive, intuitive management interface natively, along with a centralised cloud control layer for the configuration, monitoring, and management of distributed deployments across multiple sites.

“The broadcast industry has been held hostage by the prohibitive costs of proprietary hardware and complex orchestration layers for IP routing,” said Avi Zenou, CEO and Co-Founder of Evrideo. “With Outpost, we have created an intelligent, software-defined routing engine that can take content from any source and deliver it to any destination seamlessly. Outpost not only routes and protects live video, it can also transform streams to meet the codec, frame rate, and format requirements of downstream platforms. And with a centralised cloud control layer, broadcasters can monitor and manage multiple Outpost instances across on-premise and cloud environments through a single operational view.”

Evrideo Outpost is already live in production, managing mission-critical streams at leading European broadcasters. These deployments validate Outpost’s reliability, scalability, and cost efficiency in demanding, high-stakes broadcast environments.

A Unified Platform for Complex Video Delivery

Evrideo Outpost addresses three critical areas of the broadcast workflow, significantly reducing the cost and risk associated with traditional distribution methods:

Remote Contribution and Satellite Replacement: As broadcasters navigate the complexities and risks of the C-band satellite transition, Outpost provides a highly reliable, cost-effective alternative. It enables broadcasters to securely receive and distribute live feeds over the public internet using the SRT protocol, reducing reliance on costly satellite links and peer-to-peer fiber networks.

Cloud Ingest: For facilities transitioning to the cloud, Outpost serves as an effective bridge. It seamlessly connects on-premise SDI or UDP infrastructure to the cloud, and vice versa, handling protocol conversion, encryption, stream transformation, and rigorous quality monitoring.

Multi-Site Distribution: Outpost simplifies the distribution of a single master feed to multiple endpoints, including CDNs, head-ends, and regional affiliates, with independent failover rules and time-shift settings for each output.

Broadcast-Grade Reliability and Features

Engineered for mission-critical live video workflows, Evrideo Outpost includes a robust suite of capabilities available today:

• Multi-Protocol Support: Native support for SRT, UDP multicast/unicast, and SDI via hardware cards

• Stream Transformation: Convert codecs, frame rates, and other key stream parameters to meet destination requirements

• TR 101 290 Compliance: Industry-standard stream quality monitoring

• Automatic Failover: Seamless backup switching with sub-100ms downtime

• Matrix Monitoring: A visual multiview interface supporting up to 12 streams per preset

• Time-Shift Outputs: Delay live streams by 30 minutes or more without external hardware

• Recording and Playback: Automated scheduling for the capture of live feeds

• Centralised Cloud Control: Configure, monitor, and manage multiple Outpost instances across on-premise and cloud deployments from a single control layer

Flexible Deployment Options

While legacy proprietary routing systems are typically limited to on-premise deployments, Evrideo offers Outpost in two flexible models. The fully managed SaaS option is hosted by Evrideo in a multi-region cloud and requires zero infrastructure management. Alternatively, the self-hosted licensed deployment allows broadcasters to run Outpost in their own data centre, private cloud, or edge environment on standard Ubuntu servers. For broadcasters operating multiple Outpost instances, including mixed on-premise and cloud deployments, Evrideo provides a centralised cloud-based control layer for setup, monitoring, and ongoing operational management.

Evrideo Outpost is available now.

See Outpost in Action at NAB Show 2026

Evrideo will be demonstrating the full capabilities and cost-saving benefits of Outpost at NAB Show 2026 in Las Vegas. Attendees are invited to visit Booth W1317 in the West Hall for a live, hands-on demonstration.