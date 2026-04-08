Netflix opens new offices in Argentina

Netflix has revealed a slate of future productions which will be made in Argentina, and has simultaneously opened new offices in the Villa Crespo neighbourhood of Buenos Aires.

Netflix launched in Latin America in 2011, started producing local content in Argentina in 2018, and opened its first office there in 2021. This larger office expands the local team and reinforces the continued investment in the country, its local stories and local talent.

“Argentina has become a key player in our regional strategy thanks to its audiovisual heritage, creative prowess, and ability to tell local stories whose significance and impact make them universal,” commented Francisco Ramos, Vice President of Content for Latin America. “Our commitment to the country and the Argentinian audiovisual industry is not only renewed but also strengthened by today’s announcement. Additionally, we are celebrating 15 years of Netflix in Latin America by opening new offices and reinforcing our local team.”

New Argentinian content

Filming began in March on Santiago Mitre’s new film, set for release in 2027. Following his Oscar nomination for Argentina, 1985, Mitre returns to the scene with this new project, which he co-wrote with Mariano Llinás. It is a political thriller starring Verónica Llinás and Peter Lanzani.

During the second half of the year, Ricardo Darín returns to the screen as a pragmatic psychoanalyst with a unique approach in A Good Therapist, starring Diego Peretti and directed by Hernán Goldfrid. And, at the end of the year, the film adaptation of the acclaimed play Felicidades will premiere, starring Adrián Suar and Griselda Siciliani and directed by Álex de la Iglesia. Additionally, Risa and the Wind Phone, Juan Cabral’s film shot in Tierra del Fuego, will be available following its theatrical run.

Popular TV shows are gearing up for their return: the Envious phenomenon comes to an end with the premiere of its fourth and final season on April 29th. The prison universe of In the Mud will continue to expand in a third season featuring the return of Juana Molina, María Becerra, and Valentina Zenere, alongside Ana Garibaldi and Lorena Vega. Additionally, the previously announced second season of The Eternaut is in an advanced stage of development.

The premiere of Moria, the fictional series inspired by the diva’s life, is set for August 14th, in anticipation of her 80th birthday. Starring Griselda Siciliani, Cecilia Roth and Sofía Gala Castiglione.

In the second half of the year, literary stories will come to life on screen with the premieres of the miniseries My Sad Dead, directed by Pablo Larraín, based on the short stories of Mariana Enriquez and starring Mercedes Morán, among others; and Gordon, a thriller based on the novel of the same name by Marcelo Larraquy, with a cast led by Rodrigo de la Serna, and directed by Pablo Trapero and Pablo Fendrik.

In addition, Netflix’s first short-form series produced in Argentina will be arriving very soon: Carizzma, a 10-episode series by Caro Pardíaco, with each episode running 10 minutes.

Coming to Netflix in 2027: Tiempo al tiempo, the new series from Sebastián Ortega, starring Carla Peterson, Jerónimo Bosia, Valentina Zenere and Luciano Castro; and Sebastián Borensztein’s miniseries, based on his novel The Russian, starring Chino Darín, which wrapped up filming in Europe this April. Filming will begin soon on Crimen desorganizado, a gruesome and delirious series starring Celeste Cid, Marco Antonio Caponi, Matías Mayer, Benjamín Amadeo, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, Soledad Silveyra and Martín Bossi, directed by Nicanor Loreti.

Meanwhile, production continues on the Mafalda animated series directed by Juan José Campanella, as well as filming for The Future is Ours, the dystopian miniseries based on Philip K. Dick’s The World Jones Made. Both releases are scheduled for 2027.

On April 23rd, the documentary Yiya Murano: Death at Tea Time will be released, and three new films about Argentinian personalities have been confirmed: Leading up to the World Cup, Netflix will premiere Emi Martínez: The Kid Who Stops Time, written by Hernán Casciari and illustrated by Liniers. Directed by Gustavo Cova, the film blends archived testimonial footage with animation to trace the story of Dibu Martínez, the boy who dreamed of the goal and became one of the greatest heroes of the Argentinian selection. Fito Páez: El mundo cabe en una canción, a documentary film set for release in 2026 and directed by Matías Gueilburt, which observes, listens to and interacts with the artist from a deeply intimate perspective. And the documentary Perfecta: La voz de Silvina Luna, an intimate portrait that traces the model and actress’s final years through previously unseen footage she recorded herself so the world could hear her truth, set to premiere in 2027.