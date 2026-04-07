Netflix launches kids’ Playground app

Netflix has rolled out its new Playground app – an expansion to its preschool and kids’ series, films and games lineup.

“We’re building a world where kids can not only watch their favourite stories, they can step inside them and interact with their favorite characters,” explained John Derderian, Netflix Vice President of Animation Series + Kids & Family TV. “We’re creating a seamless destination for discovery, learning, and play. Whether it’s reuniting with Hank and the Trash Truck crew for new adventures or making a smoothie with Peppa Pig, watching and playing on Netflix can be the fun and easiest part of every family’s day.”



Designed for children ages 8 and under, Netflix Playground is included with all memberships, with no ads, in-app purchases or extra fees. Netflix Playground is now available in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, the Philippines and New Zealand. It will be released in the rest of the world on April 28th.

Netflix member can download the app to a smartphone or tablet and sign in to their Netflix account to access a library of games for kids. Games available at launch include:

Playtime With Peppa Pig – Jump into Peppa’s world with a collection of playful activities.

Sesame Street – Hang out with Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Oscar and more. Practice matching with memory cards or coordination with connect-the-dots.

Dr. Seuss’s Horton! – Explore vibrant jungle environments that encourage creativity through cause-and-effect play with Horton and friends.

Storybots – Have fun with these curious and inquisitive critters through colorful sticker book scenes, jigsaw puzzles and more activities.

Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches – Join Stella Sneetch on interactive adventures through her world, choose shapes to develop pattern recognition and build cars.

Bad Dinosaurs – Pick a tiny tyrannosaurus to run on a race track, or jam out with a turntable, keyboard and sound effects.

Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish – Tap and drag to reveal surprises in the fishes’ living room and kitchen play zones, or soar through the air in a hot air balloon.

Let’s Color – Unleash creativity with colouring pages featuring favorite characters.

More From Fan-Favorite Characters and New Stories to Love

Netflix has also announced the renewal of parent and kid favorites Trash Truck for a third season and more episodes of The Creature Cases, ensuring more heartfelt adventures and mysteries are on the way. Young MacDonald, a new musical series that follows the optimistic and playful grandson of Old MacDonald and his animal friends as they solve problems, and learn about farm life is being added to our the platform’s kids’ line-up.