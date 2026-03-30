Global momentum for DVB-I spec

Freeview New Zealand is moving towards a nationwide DVB-I production launch. In a statement released at DVB World 2026, Freeview said it has been preparing for a world where IP-based delivery of linear TV is commonplace, working in close collaboration with consumer electronics manufacturers – TCL and Hisense were mentioned – alongside broadcasters and the wider DVB community.

The goal is to ensure that free-to-air TV remains easy to find and universally available as viewing habits evolve, while preserving the familiar local TV experience that audiences value. Freeview describes DVB-I as “the future of free-to-air TV for Freeview New Zealand”.

Ireland

Also at DVB World 2026, Irish public broadcaster RTÉ announced plans for a closed technical trial of DVB-I for Saorview, the country’s national DTT platform. Building on lessons from the earlier proof of concept, the trial will involve up to one hundred users and run from June to November 2026. Its findings will inform a future decision on whether to proceed with a next-generation hybrid platform based on DVB-I.

Germany

Deutsche TV-Plattform has published the first DVB-I Implementation Profile for receivers in Germany (Version 1.00), the result of a two-year process led by the DTVP Task Force DVB-I in cooperation with the DVB-I Round Table.

The profile specifies the technical requirements receivers must meet to ensure interoperability with the German DVB-I service list, covering areas including reception technologies, metadata, regionalization, DRM, accessibility, and service list updates. It will serve as an annex to a planned ‘DVB-I Book Germany’ and supports the aim of launching a public DVB-I service in Germany later in 2026.