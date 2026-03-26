Merzigo, the video monetisation company, has entered into a partnership with Italian football club Inter Milan. The agreement is designed to enhance the iconic club’s portfolio of content spanning the last few decades across YouTube and Facebook.

The partnership will see Merzigo optimise the digital presence of the club’s historic collection of games, magazine series, interviews and clips from across the Inter Men’s, Women’s and Youth teams to serve fans globally, reach new audiences and build fandom.

Valerio Motti, Managing Director, EMEA, Merzigo, commented: “Inter is one of the most prestigious football clubs in the world with a rich heritage of legendary games and players. We are thrilled to partner with Inter to bring their wealth of sporting content to audiences and fans worldwide. This partnership marks an exciting milestone in our expansion into the sports digital distribution market and speaks to our leadership and expertise in content monetisation and optimisation across YouTube and Facebook.”