Netflix, National Youth Theatre inspire young storytellers in Corby and Kettering

Netflix and the National Youth Theatre today [March 22nd] hosted a youth-focused storytelling and performance project for young people in Corby and Kettering.

To mark the one year anniversary of Netflix’s Toxic Town series, and hosted at the Core at Corby Cube, the programme was designed to nurture creative talent in the local area, and demonstrate the power of storytelling to shine a light on community history and identity, while introducing young people to careers in the creative arts.

With special guest Annabel Jones, executive producer of Toxic Town and award-winning producer of Black Mirror, 20 young people took part in sessions focused on storytelling through film and new writing. They also had the opportunity to respond to a creative brief, perform their work and take part in a Q&A on careers in the creative industries.

The masterclass follows a fortnight of activity in local schools and colleges across Corby and Kettering, including sessions at Corby Technical School, Tresham College, Kingswood Secondary School, and Creating Tomorrow College and Isebrook School, reaching almost 140 students.

From this programme, 20 young people aged 16-25 were selected to take part in the masterclass, including participants who are neurodivergent, learning disabled, Deaf and/or d/Deaf. Some 80 per cent of those who have engaged with Netflix and National Youth Theatre’s free programmes had no prior creative training experience, demonstrating the importance of expanding access to creative opportunities in rural communities. All participants will also receive free access to on-going opportunities with National Youth Theatre’s creative network.

Anne Mensah, Vice President of UK Content, Netflix, commented: “Toxic Town shines a light on the power of a community in Corby coming together to speak up and seek justice. It’s a story of collective strength and local pride. That’s why we’re delighted to collaborate again with the National Youth Theatre to inspire young people in Corby and Kettering to tell their own stories and consider a career in the creative industries.”

Paul Roseby OBE, CEO & Artistic Director of National Youth Theatre, said: “Against a backdrop of rising youth unemployment, inspiring industry-connected free opportunities to introduce young people to creative careers are more important than ever. We’re very grateful to Netflix for supporting a new generation of creative talent, especially in areas who don’t always get access to these opportunities, and the local schools, colleges and cultural partners for supporting this work.”

Annabel Jones, Executive Producer of Toxic Town, added: “Toxic Town told the story of Corby’s toxic waste scandal, one of the UK’s most significant environmental catastrophes. We told the story to highlight the dangers of environmental negligence but also to celebrate the power of community action. Now I’m thrilled that Netflix and the National Youth Theatre are working together to empower the young people of Corby and Kettering to tell their own stories of their communities. I can’t wait to hear them.”

Netflix has partnered with the National Youth Theatre on its IGNITE Your Creativity programme for the past three years, encouraging almost 4,000 young people with over 200 sessions across the country to explore careers in the creative industries.

This initiative forms part of Netflix’s broader commitment to skills and training in the UK, brought together under its Generation N banner. Through partnerships with organisations including the National Youth Theatre, the National Film and Television School and the Documentary Talent Fund, Netflix is helping to expand access to creative careers across the country. Since 2021, Netflix has invested over £30 million in UK-based training initiatives, supporting the next generation of British storytellers.