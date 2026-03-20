Netflix reveals highest-performing ISPs of 2025

The UK, Canada, South Korea, and the US all boasted the highest performing ISPs of 2025, according to the Netflix ISP Speed Index, a regular report on which Internet Service Providers (ISPs) provide the best prime time Netflix streaming. Telus – Fiber Optic in Canada, LG U+ in South Korea, Virgin in the UK and Optimum Fiber in the US all had a monthly average speed of 3.37 Mbps.

Nine ISPs followed close behind with an average monthly speed of 3.35 Mbps, including three from Spain: Jazztel Fibra, Orange Fibra, and Vodafone DSL. South Korea also popped up again thanks to SK Broadband. The other ISPs included Hong Kong’s HKBN, Portugal’s MEO, Poland’s Orange Światłowód, and Time in Malaysia.



Unsurprisingly, Spain also ranked first among the highest performing countries and regions for all of 2025, alongside Hong Kong and Singapore. The UK followed in second place. Five countries tied for third, including the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, South Korea, and the US. Canada and Iceland split fourth-place honous. And, fittingly, five countries (Hungary, Ireland, New Zealand, Romania and Switzerland) shared fifth place.



